Advanced search

Three men arrested for doughnut shop burglary

PUBLISHED: 11:21 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:42 06 October 2020

Three men arrested a burglary at a doughnut shop in Burnham.

Three men arrested a burglary at a doughnut shop in Burnham.

Archant

Three men have been arrested following a burglary at a doughnut shop in Burnham-on-Sea.

The suspects, aged 26, 42 and 50 were later arrested in Bridgwater, in connection with the incident, which took place at 1am on October 1.

Avon andSomerset Constabulary was contacted by a member of the public, who saw three men smashing the window of The Donut Kiosk, on South Esplanade, and taking the till, before leaving the scene in a black Honda.

Officers found the car in Taunton Road, Bridgwater, and the stolen property was recovered.

Investigating officer Suzanne Costello said: “We’d like to thank the member of the public who alerted us to the burglary, enabling us to take swift action and recover the stolen property.”

The suspects remain in custody at this time and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information that could help police enquiries should call 101 quoting reference 522022534.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Three men arrested for doughnut shop burglary

Three men arrested a burglary at a doughnut shop in Burnham.

Hospice launches campaign to raise vital funds for charity

Weston Hospicecare is encouraging supporters to hold baking fundraisers for the charity.

Weston awarded home FA Cup Third qualifying round tie against Larkhall Athletic

Weston attack against Swindon Supermarine (pic Peter Barnes)

Property Spotlight: Versatile and stylish family home

The front of the property, in Bleadon Hill.

Food WorksSW open days running this week

Newly-appointed food works manager David Nute