Three men arrested for doughnut shop burglary

Three men arrested a burglary at a doughnut shop in Burnham. Archant

Three men have been arrested following a burglary at a doughnut shop in Burnham-on-Sea.

The suspects, aged 26, 42 and 50 were later arrested in Bridgwater, in connection with the incident, which took place at 1am on October 1.

Avon andSomerset Constabulary was contacted by a member of the public, who saw three men smashing the window of The Donut Kiosk, on South Esplanade, and taking the till, before leaving the scene in a black Honda.

Officers found the car in Taunton Road, Bridgwater, and the stolen property was recovered.

Investigating officer Suzanne Costello said: “We’d like to thank the member of the public who alerted us to the burglary, enabling us to take swift action and recover the stolen property.”

The suspects remain in custody at this time and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information that could help police enquiries should call 101 quoting reference 522022534.