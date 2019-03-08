Advanced search

Father and son jailed for Birnbeck Pier clock theft

PUBLISHED: 17:33 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:42 30 May 2019

Neil and Ryan Andrews prised a historic clock from Birnbeck Pier.Picture: sOUTH wEST cps

South West CPS

A Weston father and son have been jailed for snatching a historic clock from Birnbeck Pier.

Neil and Ryan Andrews, aged 64 and 33 respectively, trespassed by entering the dangerous island and stole the clock from a tower in January 2018.

The pair, of Uphill Way, were jailed at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday having pleaded guilty to criminal damage and burglary.

They were consequently both sentenced to 18 months.

Their actions have been condemned by The Birnbeck Regeneration Trust, who branded it a 'foolhardy act' which wastes 'valuable time and money'.

Founder member Mike Davies told the Mercury: "I condemn the Andrews' actions and it was an extremely foolhardy act.

"It is vital people do not venture on to the pier because of the dangerous state of the structure, as it results in us having to call the coastguards and wasting valuable time and money."

