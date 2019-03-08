REVEALED: Healthy life expectancy rates higher in North Somerset than UK average

Men nearly live three years longer than the national average in North Somerset. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Men and women are living healthier lives for longer than across other parts of the UK, new figures have revealed.

Men's life expectancy rates are nearly three years higher than the UK average, according to Public Health England (PHE) statistics.

Women also fair well, as their rates in the district sit a year above the national average, according to the same PHE data set.

Clinical chair at Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire CCG, Dr Jonathan Hayes, said: "Our mission is to make health better for people living here.

"The latest life expectancy figures from PHE are testament to the hard work of the CCG's health partners across the district, with its diverse and growing population, many of whom enjoy a fantastic quality of life.

"We are dedicated to reducing health inequalities and ensuring NHS services are fit for the long-term."

The Government agency's 2015-17 figures show the average, healthy life expectancy for a man living in North Somerset is 66.2 years of age - 2.8 more than the average 63.4 years across England.

The data set's figure is four months higher than the predicted 65.8 years, when a similar set of statistics were recorded between 2009-2011.

Meanwhile, women in North Somerset could expect to live 65.4 years in good health, figures from the same data show.

The rate has improved by around 20 months for women in the area since 2009-2011 figures were revealed.

The latest statistics show the lowest life expectancy rate for men is in Blackpool, 54.7 years, while in Rutland people could expect to live an average of 69.8 years of good health - 15 years longer.

Figures have been calculated by the Office for National Statistics, who looked at death rates in different areas of the country.

People could also take part in surveys where they self-reported their level of health.

A spokesman for the Government's Department of Health and Social Care said: "The Government's plan for the NHS will aim to reduce health inequalities, which will be backed by an extra £33.9billion a year into the service, by 2023-24."

"We want everyone to have five extra years of healthy, independent life by 2035, and we are committed to giving people excellent healthcare in the UK."