Mendip Challenge smashes fundraising record for Weston Hospicecare

PUBLISHED: 12:00 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:00 14 August 2019

Peter Haynes of event sponsor Howards Motor Group is joined by some of the firm’s Mendip Challenge team to present a cheque to Weston Hospicecare’s fundraising director Mark Flower.

Peter Haynes of event sponsor Howards Motor Group is joined by some of the firm's Mendip Challenge team to present a cheque to Weston Hospicecare's fundraising director Mark Flower.

Weston Hospicecare's Mendip Challenge event broke all previous fundraising records in 2019 - with £81,217 collected this year.

The event took place in June, when participants laced up their walking boots for a sponsored 10, 20 or 30-mile walk through the Mendip Hills.

This year's walk attracted more people than ever, with 1,094 taking on the challenge.

Fundraisers collected £81,217 this year - which is £15,167 more than last year's total.

Weston Hospicecare event manager Grace Didben said: "We're enormously grateful to everyone who took part in this year's Mendip Challenge, both for their good cheer and commitment on the day, and their fabulous fundraising efforts too.

"We were thrilled with how many people took part this year, and loved meeting them all at the finish line to hear their stories and celebrate their achievements.

"They have done Weston Hospicecare proud by raising such a fabulous amount of money to support the hospice's vital work supporting people with life-limiting illnesses across Weston and northern Somerset."

Participants came from all across southern England to take part this year - some from as far afield as Jersey - while several teams and local companies also completed the challenge.

Weston Athletic Club entered en masse, with many of its members running the full 30 miles - including two athletes, Lee Francis and Emma Lane, who clocked up 60 miles by running through the night from Weston to the start point in Wells, before running back again to the event headquarters at Weston Cricket Club.

Howards Motor Group not only sponsored both the event and souvenir water bottles for all participants to cut down on plastic waste, but also entered a 19-strong staff team which raised in excess of £1,000.

Spokesman Peter Haynes said: "Howards Group is delighted to continue its support of Weston Hospicecare, a charity that has become very dear to our hearts over the years of our association.

"We very much look forward to continuing our involvement and support of this fabulous charity in the years ahead and in helping them to continue providing the essential care they offer to those living in our local community."

Most Read

Busy road near Weston to close for bridge demolition next weekend

the footbridge that crosses the A371 between Locking village and Locking camp.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston man denies attempted rape of woman

Benjamin Hayes is on trial at Bristol Crown Court

Train station robbery on victim by three teenagers

The robbery took place in the Worle Railway Station car park area. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston to be connected to 1,600-mile coastal path?

Bank Holiday sunshine brought out the crowds.

Accident causing delays on M5 this evening

Delays are being experienced on the M5 this evening (Monday) due to an earlier accident on the motorway.

