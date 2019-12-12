Festive fair raises cash for primary school

Youngsters paid a visit to Father Christmas in his grotto. Picture: Lorraine Young Archant

Worle youngsters got into the Christmas spirit at their school's fair.

Mendip Green Primary School raised more than £3,500 through its festive fair.

Pastoral lead Lorraine Young said: "After a lot of hard work from our parent teacher association (PTA) we took an incredible amount in just two hours, breaking all our records for a Christmas fair.

"I can honestly say I don't think I have seen so many happy, smiling faces in one place all enjoying the spirit of Christmas and supporting our fabulous school.

"Father Christmas was there in a superb grotto, there were lots of games including drop the coin on the reindeer's nose, a popular no adults allowed room and lots of hot food and drink.

"A special thanks must go to Amanda, Kate, Jo, Penny and Kate because without them, the PTA would not run."

All monies raised will go towards enhancing fun and learning at Mendip Green.