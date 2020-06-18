Mendip Hills young rangers one year closer to completing course

The Mendip Hills AONB young rangers in 2019. Picture: Mendip Hills AONB Mendip Hills AONB

The Mendip Hills AONB young rangers are due to complete their first year of the programme.

The rangers have been working towards completing the John Muir Award for conservation and taking their classes online since the programme was put on hold in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Students are learning about the value of AONB conservation and have taken a first aid course to enable them to explore the Mendip Hills safely.

They have also visited ancient woodland habitats, taken part in drystone walling and visited local farms to compare modern and traditional methods of agriculture.

Ranger volunteer coordinator at the Mendip Hills AONB unit, Lauren Holt, said: “These young people are our future ambassadors of the Mendip Hills, and investing in them secures the future legacy of conserving and enhancing the Mendip Hills.”