Women welcomed into former mens-only’ club after 63 years of dancing tradition

PUBLISHED: 13:00 31 March 2019

Mendip Morris Men performing in Somerset. Picture: JEREMY LONG

Mendip Morris Men performing in Somerset. Picture: JEREMY LONG

JCL PHOTOGRAPHY

A morris dancing club has welcomed the first woman into its fold after 63 years of performing in North Somerset.

Formally known as Mendip Morris Men, the club updated its constitution which has seen new member Julie Palmer join the ranks.

The experienced performer is thankful she can ‘dance with her husband again’.

At a meeting last month, the group also decided to change its name to reflect its inclusive stance.

The club will now be known as Mendip Morris.

Julie said: “It is so wonderful to be able to dance with my husband again.

“Since moving down from Nottingham we had to join a single gender sides’ club as there were no mixed morris’ groups in our area.

“Well done Mendip.”

Mendip Morris is keen to hear from people who wish to join the club.

The group practises every Monday night in Congresbury.

For more information, visit: www.mendipmorris.org.uk

