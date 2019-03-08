Offest Outdoor Family Festival raises more than £18k for Weston charity
PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 June 2019
Offest Outdoor Family Festival raised £18,800 for Weston's YMCA homelessness support charity, it has been revealed this month.
Families from across the region threw themselves into archery, tobogganing, a Nerf gun battle zone and water fight arena plus more for good causes on May 18.
The Rotary Club of Wrington Vale organised the event at Churchill's Mendip Outdoor Pursuits with Thatchers Cider, and more than a thousand people took part on the day.
The festival was also put on in aid other Rotary-associated groups.
A spokesman for the club said: "The festival was only possible through our close partnership with groups in the area, scouts, schools, businesses and volunteers, who perhaps made this our most successful event ever.
"We would like to give a huge thank you to everyone who supported the cause."
For more information, visit www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/homepage.php?ClubID=1235