Young musicians from schools presented with awards

Competitors in the Mendip Rotary Young Musician competition. Picture: John Mander Archant

Talented musicians have seen their efforts rewarded.

Mendip Rotary Club’s young musician competition was held at Sidcot School and instrumentalists and singers from schools in the Cheddar Valley were invited to take part.

The competition was judged by professional musicians Barry Rose and David Cheetham.

In the over-15 age group, trumpeter Nina Tyrrell, a student at Kings of Wessex Academy, was named musician of the year and was also awarded the cup for the best overall performance, while Yuying Fan, a 10-year old pianist, scooped the under-15’s gong.

Pianist Hannah Coulton, of Priory Community School, won the Cartrine Bassil cup for outstanding musical potential.

Awards organiser Roger Burdock said: “It is wonderful to know there is such a wealth of young musical talent in the area and we hope this will encourage others to take part next year.”