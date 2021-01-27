Housing groups preparing application to build medical centre in village

Published: 7:00 AM January 27, 2021

An artist's impression of the new surgery. Picture: Mendip Vale Medical Practice - Credit: Archant

Two housing groups are in the process of preparing a planning application for a new medical centre in Congresbury, more than one year after a funding gap paused the project.

BoKlok and Octavia Homes has submitted a pre-application for a landscape-led development of 60 homes and a medical centre, along with associated infrastructure and landscaping on the land at Smallway.

In January 2019, Mendip Vale Medical Practice won planning permission to build a surgery in Smallway for people living in Congresbury and Yatton, but in December the plan was shelved due to a lack of funding.

A BoKlok spokesman said: “The proposal comprises the development of the existing site for a community medical centre and residential development.

“The community medical centre would service both residents in Congresbury and Yatton providing a much-needed part of community infrastructure in the area.

“There has previously been an identified need and justification for the provision of a new medical centre as part of the previous planning application on the opposite side of Smallway.

“When assessed, it was found that there would be significant benefits derived from the delivery of the new medical centre, such that it was found to be an acceptable use within the strategic gap.

“The medical centre is therefore only capable of being delivered if funding is provided to bridge the gap that exists. Without some form of subsidisation, the medical centre will not be delivered and the benefits that would be derived from the provision would be not be secured.

“The subsequent planning application will be supported by an updated statement; the need and justification for the provision of a new medical centre only having increased since this time.”

The site will have 18 affordable homes, targeted at key worker couples with a mix of two and three-bedroom homes.

BoKlok and Octavia Homes are intending to open up a public consultation event in February.

A Mendip Vale spokesman said: “Over the past five years Mendip Vale Medical Group has explored options for future proofing the provision of general practice services for Congresbury and Yatton.

“We are keen to continue exploring potential options that would give our patients access to services that meet their needs now and in the years ahead.”