Plans to build new medical centre go to public consultation

Published: 8:08 AM March 15, 2021

An artist's impression of the new surgery. Picture: Mendip Vale Medical Practice - Credit: Archant

Proposals to build a new medical centre in a village have gone to public consultation.

Mendip Vale, BoKlok and Octavia Homes have already undertaken pre-application advice with North Somerset Council to build a new medical centre at Smallway in Congresbury.

The housing groups have presented to both Congresbury and Yatton parish councils respectively and are preparing a full planning application.

A project spokesman said: "Prior to submitting the planning application, we wish to engage with the community to understand local views and considerations that will positively assist in the formulation and finalising of our plans.

"We want local residents to be involved in the delivery of the much-needed medical centre and the creation of a vibrant, new BoKlok community and welcome your comments on the proposal."

Comments must be submitted before March 31. To take part, log on to www.smallwaymedicalcentre.com/contact-and-comment