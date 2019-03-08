Crafts and games at messy church in Milton

David and Goliath Messy church at Milton Methodist. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Children made puppets, shields and took part in an obstacle course during a messy church event in Milton.

Milton Methodist Church, in Milton Hill, invited families in to enjoy some free crafts, games and food on Saturday.

The theme of this month's activities was the Bible story of David and Goliath.

Youngsters raced their friends and siblings in the giant obstacle course.

Volunteers also helped the children to make Goliath stick puppets, shepherds' pouches and shields.

The session concluded with a party tea and singing.

Families also learnt about the well-known Bible story.

The church regularly hosts the free events to enable families to enjoy some crafts and fun together.

The sessions are open for primary school children and their families and include crafts, stories and songs.

Milton Methodist Church is holding its next messy church event on November 2 from 4-6pm.