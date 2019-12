Somerset braces for Storm Atiyah

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind in Somerset tomorrow (Sunday) and Monday amid Storm Atiyah.

Wind speeds of up to 80mph could be felt across areas of Burnham and Highbridge while torrential rain and gales are set to take hold across the UK.

The Met Office has not issued a weather warning for Weston.