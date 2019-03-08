Advanced search

Weather warning issued for Weston

PUBLISHED: 08:28 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:28 16 August 2019

Heavy rain is expected in Weston today. Picture: Terry Kelly

A weather warning has been issued for Weston today (Friday), with fears torrential rain could lead to travel disruption.

The Met office has put out a yellow weather warning with heavy downpours expected.

The warning is in place until 10pm, and the Met Office believes flooding is possible while journeys on roads and public transport could be affected by the expected deluge.

A spokesman said: "Rain is expected to become widespread and heavy at times during Friday.

"Heavy rain may also coincide with peak travel times during the afternoon and early evening leading to difficult driving conditions on major routes.

"The heaviest rain is most likely over high ground, where some places may see 60-80mm.

"Strong winds are also expected with 30-40mph gusts likely around exposed coasts and hills."

