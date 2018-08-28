Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Weston-super-Mare

Fog is expected across North Somerset. Archant

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Weston-super-Mare due to dense fog.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Areas of dense dog are expected to form tonight (Thursday) from 5pm and expand across the South West into the evening.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning in North Somerset and it is expected to remain in place until 11am tomorrow (Friday).

Drivers are being warned to expect slower journey times with possible delays to bus and train journeys.

There is also a chance of delays or cancellations to flights.