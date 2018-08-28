Yellow weather warning for Weston due to strong winds

Winds of up to 70mph are expected in coastal areas. Archant

Strong winds are battering Weston-super-Mare this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for North Somerset due to very strong winds which are expected to reach speeds of up to 70mph on the coast.

The weather warning is in place until 9am this morning.

Transport delays are expected and drivers are being warned to take care on the roads.

Strong winds are expected again from noon tomorrow (Friday) until 6pm on Saturday.

A yellow weather warning is in place and people are warned to expect more transport delays.

Coastal communities could also be affected by spray and large waves.