Fog warning issued for Weston

Drivers are being warned to take care due to fog. Archant

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Weston-super-Mare this morning (Thursday) due to fog.

Fog patches are expected across the South West until 11am, which could cause travel disruption.

Visibility will be less than 100m in places, and will be slow to clear this morning.

The Met Office is warning people to leave more time for journeys due to possible delays to bus and train services.

There is also a chance of delays or cancellations to flights.

Drivers are being warned to take care on the roads.