Thunderstorms could hit Weston on air festival weekend

PUBLISHED: 08:33 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:33 21 June 2019

Wet and windy conditions are expected. Picture: Grant Cameron

Wet and windy conditions are expected. Picture: Grant Cameron

Torrential rain and lightning could hit Weston-super-Mare as early as 3pm on Sunday.

A quiet and wet Weston seafront. Picture: Terry Kelly

The MetOffice has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms which is in place from Sunday afternoon, around the same to the Red Arrows are set to perform, until 11.59pm on Monday.

MORE: The full schedule for Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend.

The storms could see heavy rain and lightning strike Weston and the surrounding area and could cause flooding.

People have been warned to take care when travelling and to be wary of spray and sudden flooding.

People are urged to take care when driving.

Two weeks ago, a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms had been in place.

The storm saw Worle High Street flood badly, temporarily closing it, and Ready Steady Go Nursery, in Mendip Avenue, struck by lightning.

