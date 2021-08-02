Michael Eavis, Weston Mayor and former football players at pier fundraiser

Published: 12:42 PM August 2, 2021

Paul Hobbs will be joined by Glastonbury founder, Michael Eavis and others during his fundraiser. - Credit: Paul Hobbs

A well-known fundraiser from Weston will walk 26 miles for the British Heart Foundation by completing laps of the Grand Pier.

Paul Hobbs has called upon some familiar faces to aid him in his venture - including Glastonbury Festival founder, Michael Eavis.

Mr Hobbs will begin his laps of the pier's boardwalk at 8 am on August 19, which will mark two years since his life-saving open-heart surgery.

Paul in 2019, before social distancing measures. - Credit: Archant

He told the Mercury: "I had an enormous aneurysm and I am forever thankful for those who helped me with the surgery.

"I reached out to as many people as possible and the response has been outstanding.

"The Mayor of Weston, James Clayton, will be joining me - as will former Bristol City and Bristol Rovers players such as Brian Tinnion and Paul Randall."

Glastonbury Festival founder, Michael Eavis will make an appearance at the fundraiser. - Credit: Wells Festival of Literature

This year will also mark Paul's 26th in fundraising for the British Heart Foundation and he hopes to raise £5,000 for the charity.

Mr Hobbs' last fundraiser took place in 2019, just months before he would undergo his open-heart surgery.

He added: "The big message I would like to send out on the day is that people should regularly be checked for heart conditions.

"I was being scanned for something completely different when they uncovered my aneurysm. It very much is the silent killer."

Michelle Michael said the Grand Pier was 'delighted' to hold the event. - Credit: Submitted

The Grand Pier's director told the Mercury she was 'delighted' to host the event.

Michelle Michael said: "We are supporting Paul with his marathon walk. He has been raising funds throughout his life and had some major heart surgery in lockdown so this is his way of giving something back for the excellent care he is getting.

"From the Pier's perspective we are delighted to be able to offer our venue for his walk, we have promoted it through our social channels and we also have some of our team members taking part.

"We hope that he gets all the support he needs to achieve his target and we are working closely with the British Heart Foundation to achieve that."

To donate to Paul's fundraiser, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paul-hobbs26

The event will run from 8am-5pm on August 19.