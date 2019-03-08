Readers submit stunning Weston photos to iWitness24/7
PUBLISHED: 15:00 22 September 2019
Pictures of animals and breathtaking sea views feature in this week's iWitness24 roundup.
Billy Jo Howe took a snapshot of his dog Pip when out on a walk.
Nick Page Hayman captured an image of boats sailing across Weston's waters, which features the town's Grand Pier in the background.
Terry Kelly took a serene photo of Weston beach, where an orange sun lights up the town's sky.
He also sent in an artistic picture of Weston's sunlit sky with a smattering of clouds.
Charlie Ross took a well-timed snapshot of a dragonfly resting on a thin leaf.
Julie Hitchens also sent in a wildlife image of a bright-orange, tortoiseshell butterfly in her garden in Worle over the summer.
Finally, Derek Hitchins captured a fantastic picture of Weston's cloudier sky.
