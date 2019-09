Readers submit stunning Weston photos to iWitness24/7

Pip swims eagerly through a river.Picture: Billy Jo Howe (c) copyright newzulu.com

Pictures of animals and breathtaking sea views feature in this week's iWitness24 roundup.

Boats glide along Weston waters.Picture: Nick Page Hayman Boats glide along Weston waters.Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Billy Jo Howe took a snapshot of his dog Pip when out on a walk.

Nick Page Hayman captured an image of boats sailing across Weston's waters, which features the town's Grand Pier in the background.

Terry Kelly took a serene photo of Weston beach, where an orange sun lights up the town's sky.

He also sent in an artistic picture of Weston's sunlit sky with a smattering of clouds.

A quiet day on Royal Sands Beach.Picture: Terry Kelly A quiet day on Royal Sands Beach.Picture: Terry Kelly

Charlie Ross took a well-timed snapshot of a dragonfly resting on a thin leaf.

Julie Hitchens also sent in a wildlife image of a bright-orange, tortoiseshell butterfly in her garden in Worle over the summer.

Finally, Derek Hitchins captured a fantastic picture of Weston's cloudier sky.

Upload your photos online at weston.iwitness24.co.uk