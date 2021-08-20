Mike and Pat celebrate diamond wedding anniversary
- Credit: Pat and Mike Hase
A Weston couple who met while teaching at the then Churchill Secondary Modern School have celebrated a milestone wedding anniversary this week.
Mike and Pat Hase married at St Luke’s Church in Brislington, in Bristol, on August 19 1961, marking 60 years of marriage yesterday (Thursday).
Mike Hase taught metalwork and Pat Long taught domestic science and needlework when they met at the then Churchill Secondary Modern School, which is now Churchill Academy, in Churchill.
Mike continued teaching at Churchill while Pat, after the birth of their two sons, became a tutor organiser in the extra mural department of Weston College, providing teaching in non-vocational adult education.
After taking early retirement from their teaching careers, for 12 years they provided a 1923 Rolls Royce Silver Ghost Limousine service for weddings. They say many happy Saturdays were spent preparing the car with flowers and ribbons to match the bride’s chosen colour scheme.
During the past 60 years, Mike and Pat have gained great satisfaction from the love and support of their sons, family and friends. They add that a greeting from the Queen to mark their special day is a bonus.
