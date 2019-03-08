Advanced search

Opening date for new steakhouse confirmed

PUBLISHED: 15:50 28 October 2019

Fans of steak only have a few weeks to wait for Miller & Carter to open. Picture: Pixabay

Fans of steak only have a few weeks to wait for Miller & Carter to open. Picture: Pixabay

Pixabay

A steakhouse restaurant will be opening on the outskirts of Weston in the run up to Christmas.

Miller & Carter Steakhouse has announced it will begin serving food to diners at Weston Gateway on December 6.

The company began advertising for a head chef, deputy manager and a general manager to run a restaurant in Weston back in August.

But the firm refused to confirm its plan to open a restaurant, saying it was only 'considering' Weston as a potential option at that stage.

Miller & Carter is expected to replace the Harvester restaurant in West Wick, which opened four years ago this month. Both brands are owned by Mitchells & Butlers.

Miller & Carter has begun holding interviews for part-time and full-time bar and kitchen roles this week, with recruitment events held at the Winter Gardens.

A soft opening is planned on December 4-5, before it begins running fully on December 6.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Paedophile faces jail for possessing more than 25,000 indecent images of children

North Somerset Courthouse.

Firework events planned for Weston and North Somerset in 2019

Firework displays will take place across North Somerset in the coming weeks.Picture: Pixabay

Pub demolition plans revived as developer launches Government appeal

An artist's impression of Tout Ltd's plans for the Lord Nelson. Picture: Tout Ltd

Former HMRC office to be converted into Weston’s largest student complex

Artists impression of former office building Parkside House converted into student accomodation. Picture: Russ Green

Roman and Bronze Age artefacts go on display

A drone shot of the excavation site in Yatton's North End. Picture: Wessex Archaeology

Most Read

Paedophile faces jail for possessing more than 25,000 indecent images of children

North Somerset Courthouse.

Firework events planned for Weston and North Somerset in 2019

Firework displays will take place across North Somerset in the coming weeks.Picture: Pixabay

Pub demolition plans revived as developer launches Government appeal

An artist's impression of Tout Ltd's plans for the Lord Nelson. Picture: Tout Ltd

Former HMRC office to be converted into Weston’s largest student complex

Artists impression of former office building Parkside House converted into student accomodation. Picture: Russ Green

Roman and Bronze Age artefacts go on display

A drone shot of the excavation site in Yatton's North End. Picture: Wessex Archaeology

Latest from the Weston Mercury

More medals for Weston Aerobic Gymnastics

Weston Aerobic Gynmastics Club with their medal haul in Fareham.

Worle Juniors get boost from Persimmon Homes

Worle Juniors under 12s with the cheque given to them by Persimmon Homes Severn Valley.

Opening date for new steakhouse confirmed

Fans of steak only have a few weeks to wait for Miller & Carter to open. Picture: Pixabay

The Thinking Drinkers promise the audience five free drinks

The Thinking Drinkers bring their new show Heroes of Hooch to Bristol next month. Picture: Steve Ullathorne

Vicar’s mission to set up surf churches around the world

Richard with is wife Regi and their three children who are setting up surf churches around the world.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists