Opening date for new steakhouse confirmed

Fans of steak only have a few weeks to wait for Miller & Carter to open. Picture: Pixabay Pixabay

A steakhouse restaurant will be opening on the outskirts of Weston in the run up to Christmas.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Miller & Carter Steakhouse has announced it will begin serving food to diners at Weston Gateway on December 6.

The company began advertising for a head chef, deputy manager and a general manager to run a restaurant in Weston back in August.

But the firm refused to confirm its plan to open a restaurant, saying it was only 'considering' Weston as a potential option at that stage.

Miller & Carter is expected to replace the Harvester restaurant in West Wick, which opened four years ago this month. Both brands are owned by Mitchells & Butlers.

Miller & Carter has begun holding interviews for part-time and full-time bar and kitchen roles this week, with recruitment events held at the Winter Gardens.

A soft opening is planned on December 4-5, before it begins running fully on December 6.