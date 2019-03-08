Opening date for new steakhouse confirmed
PUBLISHED: 15:50 28 October 2019
Pixabay
A steakhouse restaurant will be opening on the outskirts of Weston in the run up to Christmas.
Miller & Carter Steakhouse has announced it will begin serving food to diners at Weston Gateway on December 6.
The company began advertising for a head chef, deputy manager and a general manager to run a restaurant in Weston back in August.
But the firm refused to confirm its plan to open a restaurant, saying it was only 'considering' Weston as a potential option at that stage.
Miller & Carter is expected to replace the Harvester restaurant in West Wick, which opened four years ago this month. Both brands are owned by Mitchells & Butlers.
Miller & Carter has begun holding interviews for part-time and full-time bar and kitchen roles this week, with recruitment events held at the Winter Gardens.
A soft opening is planned on December 4-5, before it begins running fully on December 6.