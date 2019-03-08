Couple celebrate 60 years of marriage

Geoff and Mary Stocker celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A Milton couple have celebrated 60 years of marriage.

Geoff and Mary Stocker, aged 84 and 80 respectively, enjoyed their diamond wedding anniversary on March 21.

The couple have received goodwill messages, including a card from the Queen.

Mary told the Mercury: “We met in the old Seller’s Ice Cream Parlour in Regent Street.

“I was on my way home from a dance in the Winter Gardens and had to get the last bus home.

“A friend introduced us, and, every time I went back to the Winter Gardens, we kept bumping into each other.”

The couple have lived in the area all their lives, having both retired around 15 years ago.

Geoff worked in insurance, while Mary, who was originally born in Cheddar, was both a carer and assistant manager at the former Russell Howe care home.

They have a son and daughter, three granddaughters and one grandson.

A party with friends and family was held at the Royal Hotel on Saturday.