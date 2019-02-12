Advanced search

PICTURES: Milton Fish Bar charity fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 13:11 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:11 06 March 2019

Fundraiser for Weston charities outside Milton Fish Bar. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Spiderman, Scooby Doo and Snow White managed to raise more than £400 for three charities.

Milton Fish Bar, in Milton Road, raised £415 for Weston Hospicecare, It’s In The Bag and Race For Life on February 26.

People dressed in fancy-dress characters from films including Star Wars and Frozen competed for the best dressed prize, while a cake sale, colouring and a guess-the-name-of-the-teddy competitions also took place.

Emergency services personnel were on hand to give youngsters the chance to sit in a fire engine and learn more about the ambulance and police services.

Owner Laura Flanagan said: “We tried to make the event as family friendly as possible.

“We had plenty of activities for the kids to enjoy.

“A tombola and raffle managed to raise a good amount of money for three important charities, which we will split equally.”

She added: “Thank you to everyone who donated on the night.”

