Police hunt trio accused of Weston shop fraud

Police have appealed for help to identify these men. Archant

Police have appealed for help to find three men believed to have used a stolen or cloned credit card in Weston-super-Mare.

Officers have launched an appeal for information on the suspects, who officers believe fraudulently bought items from a convenience store in Milton Road.

The incident took place between 6.30-7pm on August 27, with the trio allegedly using the card to buy a large quantity of cigarettes and alcohol.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary has urged people to help identify the men.

Its spokesman said: "They used a card to pay for a large quantity of alcohol and cigarettes before leaving the premises.

"We are treating the incident as fraud and are keen for the three men, or anyone recognising them, to contact us.

"Anyone able to help is asked to contact us, quoting reference 5219198243."