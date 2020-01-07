Advanced search

Overnight closures at Weston junction

PUBLISHED: 17:24 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:35 07 January 2020

Milton Road junction will be closed weeknights from 7pm-6am.

Google Street View

A busy Weston junction will be closed during weeknights as part of a maintenance scheme which will start tomorrow (Wednesday).

The Milton Road junction in town will be shut from Hill Road to the other side of Ashcombe Road until Tuesday.

Access will be available to drivers who live in the area during the works, which will take place from 7pm-6am.

There will be a signed diversion route in place, with the number seven bus also being diverted around the closure.

The scheme will cost £50,000 and is a part of North Somerset Council's road maintenance programme which will see multiple overnight closures take place in the area, including near Bristol Airport.

Executive council member for highways, James Tonkin, said: "The quickest and safest way for the authority to carry out this vital maintenance work is to close the road."

Contractors, Skanska, will complete the works in Weston.

