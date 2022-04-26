Milton Scouts celebrate 30 years of fundraising for Weston RNLI

Milton Scouts, Beavers, Cubs and Explorers joined the volunteers of Weston RNLI at the Knightstone Lifeboat station. Peter Elmont and Mike Buckland are in the lifeboat. - Credit: Weston RNLI

A Weston scout group has celebrated more than three decades of helping to fundraise for the town's RNLI.

1st Milton Scout Group holds collection events every year at Christmastime for Weston RNLI so volunteers can continue their life-saving missions at sea.

Last year, the youth group raised more than £3,600 for the lifeboatmen through various Christmas-themed activities, which included building and decorating a Santa float that was paraded through the High Street and residential areas.

The children dressed-up as elves and one of the leaders played Father Christmas.

The popular scout float has been a firm fixture in the run up to festivities around Weston.

On Sunday (April 24), the scout group - along with the beavers, cubs, and explorer scouts - presented its cheque for £3623.59 to RNLI volunteers outside its temporary station at Knightstone.

Group Scout leader, Gemma Kattana, said: "We are very grateful for the generosity of the people of Weston who have supported us so well.

"I am also delighted with the commitment of the beavers, cubs, scouts and explorer scouts who worked so hard to collect these donations.

"We have always respected the local RNLI and the work they do as volunteers.

"Our scouts enjoyed the experience and take pleasure in helping the lifeboat crew."

Group Scout leader Gemma Kattana, outside Weston's RNLI lifeboat station. - Credit: Weston RNLI

At the event, the boys and girls presented a cheque to the chairman of Weston RNLI fundraising branch, Peter Elmont, and lifeboat operations manager, Mike Buckland, before heading off to the groups annual St. George's Day Parade.

Mr Buckland, said: "All donations to our charity are valuable and gratefully received.

"This one is particularly so because it was collected by the boys and girls of the scouts.

"Over the years the 1st Milton Scouts have collected a lot of money for us to help with our role of saving lives at sea."

The RNLI first operated from Weston in 1882, and moved to its iconic boathouse on Birnbeck Island in 1902.

After using that site for more than 100 years, the RNLI was forced to conduct their life-saving missions from a temporary station on Knightstone as access to the pier became too dangerous for crewmembers.

For more information on the RNLI and volunteering, visit rnli.org.