Walkers raise £15k for hospice with The Mini Mendip challenge

Walkers taking part in The Mini Mendip Challenge. Archant

Dedicated supporters took part in the Mini Mendip raising more than £15,000 for Weston Hospicecare.

The charity was unable to hold its flagship Mendip Challenge event this year due to Covid-19, meaning the hospice has lost out on more than £85,000 of fundraising.

The hospice held The Mini Mendip in its place, to enable supporters to raise cash for the charity which supports people with life-limiting conditions.

Weston Hospicecare was delighted to host its first fundraising event since the global pandemic and organisers would like to thank everyone who took part.

The event is expected to raise more than £15,000 for the cause.

Grace Dibden, Weston Hospicecare’s events manager, said: “I want to thank every single one of our supporters who took part in the Mini Mendip.

“Not only coming out to support the hospice in superb fashion, but also for following the strict social distancing measures we had to put in place. It’s been a tough period for all of us and you, our brilliant supporters, have backed the hospice throughout.

“It was so good to see you all after all of this time, and we’re looking forward to putting together some more fun-filled live events as we head into a new normal.

“We will continue to abide by all coronavirus guidance to keep everyone safe and we hope to see you again in the future.”

Weston Hospicecare had official sign-off for The Mini Mendip from North Somerset Council, independent health and safety bodies, and insurers and thorough Covid-19 secure risk assessments were undertaken to ensure the safety of participants, volunteers and staff.

Last year, the Mendip Challenge saw 1,200 supporters raise more than £85,000 by taking on a 10, 20 or 30-mile walk across West Mendip Way.

The event served as a crucial cash boost for the hospice, which needs more than £4million a year to enable it to run – only 20 per cent of its running costs are funded by the Government.

Supporters can still get involved with the fundraiser by taking part in The Virtual Mini Mendip.

Participants can walk 10 miles wherever they like and claim an exclusive medal throughout September.

For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/prMiniMendip