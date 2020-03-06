Mini police enjoy Grand Pier treat

The Mini Police enjoying a day out at the pier. Archant

Weston's Grand Pier hosted a fun day out to thank mini police units for their hard work.

The attraction provided the children with free unlimited ride wristbands and free entry as a reward for their community spirit.

Mini police schemes were launched in three Weston schools in September last year.

The schemes give children and young people a voice and enable them to develop their self-esteem.

PCSO Kylie Channing, from Avon and Somerset Constabulary, said: "The Mini Police scheme is delivered by members of local neighbourhood policing teams in partnership with schools.

"The aim is to build relationships with children at a young age, give them an insight into what policing is all about.

"We wanted to reward them with a free visit or activity in recognition of their work in the first half of the year."