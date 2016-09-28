Advanced search

Minor earthquake caused homes to shake in Weston

PUBLISHED: 10:26 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:38 06 December 2019

A minor earthquake struck Somerset last night

A minor earthquake struck Somerset last night

Archant

An earthquake which caused homes, in and around Weston-super-Mare, to shake was recorded last night (Thursday).

Earthquake recorded in SomersetEarthquake recorded in Somerset

The British Geological Survey (BGS) has confirmed the 3.2 to 3.5magnitude shake struck in Bridgwater.

It occurred at 10.49pm and had a depth of 5km.

Residents across Somerset villages and towns including Weston, Cheddar, Bridgwater and Taunton said they had felt the earthquake.

Reports to the BGS from residents included 'the whole house rattled', some said they felt 'a low and faint rumble' and one person said 'I physically felt my bed shake'.

Most Read

Michael Bublé to perform in West Country next year

Embargoed to 0001 Monday November 12 File photo dated 28/09/16 of Michael Buble, who has said that he

Woman taken to hospital following collision with horse and a car

Police and ambulance services were at Beechmount Close this morning

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Four-car collision causing delays on M5

Delays are expected on the M5.

Blind man has hundreds of pounds stolen at Weston nightclub

The incident occured at The Loft nightclub. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Most Read

Michael Bublé to perform in West Country next year

Embargoed to 0001 Monday November 12 File photo dated 28/09/16 of Michael Buble, who has said that he

Woman taken to hospital following collision with horse and a car

Police and ambulance services were at Beechmount Close this morning

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Four-car collision causing delays on M5

Delays are expected on the M5.

Blind man has hundreds of pounds stolen at Weston nightclub

The incident occured at The Loft nightclub. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Minor earthquake caused homes to shake in Weston

A minor earthquake struck Somerset last night

Plea for business to take over event after council cuts carnival funding

Weston Carnival, Hot Rock CC Voyage to Valhalla. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Runners prepare for Christmas Cracker 10k

Worle Jones Weston Christmas Cracker Race (TW) 09,12,18

Late night Christmas shopping in Worle

Students from The Jayne Elizabeth Stage School at Worle Christmas fair last year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Adult charity pantomime to be performed in Weston

Blair Ruddick (Rat King), Charlie Hockin (Richard Whittington) and Becky Jackson (Alice Fitzwarren). Picture: Fabrication Productions
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists