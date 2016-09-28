Minor earthquake caused homes to shake in Weston
PUBLISHED: 10:26 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:38 06 December 2019
An earthquake which caused homes, in and around Weston-super-Mare, to shake was recorded last night (Thursday).
Earthquake recorded in Somerset
The British Geological Survey (BGS) has confirmed the 3.2 to 3.5magnitude shake struck in Bridgwater.
It occurred at 10.49pm and had a depth of 5km.
Residents across Somerset villages and towns including Weston, Cheddar, Bridgwater and Taunton said they had felt the earthquake.
Reports to the BGS from residents included 'the whole house rattled', some said they felt 'a low and faint rumble' and one person said 'I physically felt my bed shake'.