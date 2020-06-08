Weston Hospicecare appeal asks for donations equal to a minute of care

The appeal hopes to raise enough funds to provide 24 hours of care for residents.

Weston Hospicecare have launched their A Minute a Month fundraiser.

Weston Hospicecare has launched a fundraising appeal in a bid to raise £11,000 to help people with life-limiting conditions.

The Minute A Month campaign appeals for members of the community to donate £7.64 a month – equal to a minute of care.

It costs £11,000 a day – £7.64 a minute – to provide people with the end-of-life care they deserve.

The campaign aims to raise £11,000 a month in regular donations, which will provide 24 hours of care a month.

Carla Bloomfield, from Weston Hospicecare, said: “We know that many people are worried about their health and finances at the moment and some people may not be able to afford a monthly donation of £7.64.

“The campaign was planned before the coronavirus took hold. We decided to go ahead with the launch because regular donations play such an important role in caring for terminally ill people, especially during times like these.”

To donate to the appeal, log on to www.westonhospicecare.org.uk