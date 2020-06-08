Advanced search

Weston Hospicecare appeal asks for donations equal to a minute of care

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 June 2020

Weston Hospicecare.

Weston Hospicecare.

Weston Hospicecare

The appeal hopes to raise enough funds to provide 24 hours of care for residents.

Weston Hospicecare have launched their A Minute a Month fundraiser.Weston Hospicecare have launched their A Minute a Month fundraiser.

Weston Hospicecare has launched a fundraising appeal in a bid to raise £11,000 to help people with life-limiting conditions.

The Minute A Month campaign appeals for members of the community to donate £7.64 a month – equal to a minute of care.

It costs £11,000 a day – £7.64 a minute – to provide people with the end-of-life care they deserve.

The campaign aims to raise £11,000 a month in regular donations, which will provide 24 hours of care a month.

Carla Bloomfield, from Weston Hospicecare, said: “We know that many people are worried about their health and finances at the moment and some people may not be able to afford a monthly donation of £7.64.

“The campaign was planned before the coronavirus took hold. We decided to go ahead with the launch because regular donations play such an important role in caring for terminally ill people, especially during times like these.”

To donate to the appeal, log on to www.westonhospicecare.org.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Sainsbury’s lodges appeal to build homes at site once earmarked for supermarket

Sedgemoor District Council voted down Sainsburys housing plans at the Steart Farm in March. Picture: Google Maps

North Somerset deaths double in April after pandemic strikes district

Surge in North Somerset deaths as coronavirus devastates West Country.Picture: Getty

Council to discuss future of Birnbeck Pier

The derelict main building at Birnbeck Island. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Fears paedophile teacher Nigel Leat could be released on parole

Nigel Leat

South West coronavirus R rate rises to 1

The South West coronavirus R rate has risen to 1.Picture: Ben Birchall

Most Read

Sainsbury’s lodges appeal to build homes at site once earmarked for supermarket

Sedgemoor District Council voted down Sainsburys housing plans at the Steart Farm in March. Picture: Google Maps

North Somerset deaths double in April after pandemic strikes district

Surge in North Somerset deaths as coronavirus devastates West Country.Picture: Getty

Council to discuss future of Birnbeck Pier

The derelict main building at Birnbeck Island. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Fears paedophile teacher Nigel Leat could be released on parole

Nigel Leat

South West coronavirus R rate rises to 1

The South West coronavirus R rate has risen to 1.Picture: Ben Birchall

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Worle set up JustGiving page to help raise funds for the club

Worle have so far raised £1,350 on their JustGiving page at time of publication

Wrington Redhill pay tribute to their ‘Mr Football’ Colin Clark

Colin Clark (Centre left) holding the Somerset County Cup along with Gary Ricketts, Alan (Smuge) Smith and Richard Lucas.

Support the very best of our regional food industry

PHYSICAL WORK: Lucy is a lettuce picker on a G’s farm

Weston Hospicecare appeal asks for donations equal to a minute of care

Weston Hospicecare.

Measures put in place to reduce amount of rubbish left on seafronts

Rubbish left on Weston beach. Picture: Richard Flew
Drive 24