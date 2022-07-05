CCTV image released as police hunt missing teenager Tammy

Police have released a CCTV image of missing Congresbury teenager, Tammy.

The 16-year-old went missing from her home in Congresbury at around 11am on Saturday (July 2).

Now, police have confirmed CCTV enquiries show Tammy travelled at 11.38am from Yatton station towards Cardiff, via Bristol Temple Meads and Gloucester that same day.

She was wearing a floral-embroidered maroon cardigan, dark blue roll-up jeans, and black Dr Martens boots with pink laces, but is believed to have changed into a black top or jacket.

Tammy is described as white, with brown hair and brown eyes. She’s deaf and lip-reads.

Detective Inspector Tristan Hawkes, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "It’s out of character for Tammy to be away from home and not in touch with her family.

"We are increasingly concerned for Tammy’s wellbeing as she is not believed to have access to the medication she regular takes, which could impact on her health and require her to need treatment.

"Tammy, if you see this appeal, please get in touch to let us know you are safe."

Anyone who sees Tammy is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5222157845. Or if you know where she may be, call 101 and use the same reference number.

Tammy has been missing since Saturday - Credit: Avon & Somerset Police



