CCTV image released as police hunt missing teenager Tammy
- Credit: Avon & Somerset Police
Police have released a CCTV image of missing Congresbury teenager, Tammy.
The 16-year-old went missing from her home in Congresbury at around 11am on Saturday (July 2).
Now, police have confirmed CCTV enquiries show Tammy travelled at 11.38am from Yatton station towards Cardiff, via Bristol Temple Meads and Gloucester that same day.
She was wearing a floral-embroidered maroon cardigan, dark blue roll-up jeans, and black Dr Martens boots with pink laces, but is believed to have changed into a black top or jacket.
Tammy is described as white, with brown hair and brown eyes. She’s deaf and lip-reads.
Detective Inspector Tristan Hawkes, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "It’s out of character for Tammy to be away from home and not in touch with her family.
"We are increasingly concerned for Tammy’s wellbeing as she is not believed to have access to the medication she regular takes, which could impact on her health and require her to need treatment.
Most Read
- 1 PICTURES: All enjoy Weston Pride at Grove Park
- 2 Man jailed over theft and fraud at Worle butchers
- 3 COURT RESULTS: Speeding woman, 71, banned from driving
- 4 'Unavoidable' delays push back pier-to-pier cycle way between Weston and Clevedon
- 5 Sarah is new partner at Weston accountancy office
- 6 Weston woman in Commonwealth Games honour
- 7 Bungalow in Somerset village damaged by fire
- 8 Weston AFC began 75th anniversary celebrations with reveal of new home and away kit
- 9 Weston RNLI honoured with long service and Platinum Jubilee medals
- 10 Life of famous local poet revealed in book written by Weston Museum's first curator
"Tammy, if you see this appeal, please get in touch to let us know you are safe."
Anyone who sees Tammy is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5222157845. Or if you know where she may be, call 101 and use the same reference number.