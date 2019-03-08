Advanced search

Missing teenager found

PUBLISHED: 14:42 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:42 02 April 2019

Missing 15-year-old Lacey Shutt is known to have links to Weston-super-Mare., Picture Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A teenager with links to Weston-super-Mare who went missing more than a week ago has been found.

15-year-old Lacey Shutt from Yeovil, was last seen in the town centre late on March 24.

Police put out an appeal to trace her on Friday.

An Avon and Somerset Constabulary spokesman said: “We are pleased to say that missing Lacey Shutt has been found safe and well. Thanks to all those who shared our appeal.”

