Missing teenager found

Missing 15-year-old Lacey Shutt is known to have links to Weston-super-Mare., Picture Avon and Somerset Constabulary Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A teenager with links to Weston-super-Mare who went missing more than a week ago has been found.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

15-year-old Lacey Shutt from Yeovil, was last seen in the town centre late on March 24.

Police put out an appeal to trace her on Friday.

An Avon and Somerset Constabulary spokesman said: “We are pleased to say that missing Lacey Shutt has been found safe and well. Thanks to all those who shared our appeal.”