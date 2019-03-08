Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police appeal to find missing teenager

PUBLISHED: 17:38 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:19 30 March 2019

Missing 15-year-old Lacey Shutt is known to have links to Weston-super-Mare., Picture Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Missing 15-year-old Lacey Shutt is known to have links to Weston-super-Mare., Picture Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Avona and Somerset Constabulary has launched an appeal to find a missing 15-year-old girl who has links to Weston-super-Mare.

Lacey Shutt, of Yeovil, was last seen in the town centre at around 9-10pm on March 24 (Sunday).

Lacey also uses the surname Rickman, is described as being white, approximately 4ft 9ins tall and of medium build, with shoulder-length dark brown hair.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset police said: “If you see Lacey, please call 999 and give the call handler the reference number 5219063860.

“If you have information on where she may be, please call 101 and give the same reference number.”

Most Read

Long delays on M5 following accident

Traffic is building up at junction 20 of M5 following a crash. Picture: Highways England

More film crews appear in Weston for BBC drama

TV crews in Locking Road car park. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Weston-super-Mare woman sentenced for hate crime at Wetherspoons’ pub

The Dragon Inn, Weston. Picture: David Kenneford

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Trading ‘heroes’ help DIY SOS: The Big Build give Weston-super-Mare family new home

The DIY SOS team, volunteer trades and the family at the DIY SOS big reveal. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Long delays on M5 following accident

Traffic is building up at junction 20 of M5 following a crash. Picture: Highways England

More film crews appear in Weston for BBC drama

TV crews in Locking Road car park. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Weston-super-Mare woman sentenced for hate crime at Wetherspoons’ pub

The Dragon Inn, Weston. Picture: David Kenneford

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Trading ‘heroes’ help DIY SOS: The Big Build give Weston-super-Mare family new home

The DIY SOS team, volunteer trades and the family at the DIY SOS big reveal. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Super slimmers raise thousands of pounds by throwing out baggy clothes

Slimming World at Weston Rugby Club holding its annual Big Slimming World Clothes Throw event. Picture: Jeremy Long

Win tickets to top-class Eagles tribute act in Weston

Illegal eagles

Police appeal to find missing teenager

Missing 15-year-old Lacey Shutt is known to have links to Weston-super-Mare., Picture Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Five Things To Do This Weekend – spring has finally sprung?

Steve Parkinson with his decorated easter sponge Banwell Spring show at the village hall. SF 24,3,18

Weston RNLI fundraiser receives national accolade for ‘inspirational’ work

Peter Elmont. Picture: Weston RNLI
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists