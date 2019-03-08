Police appeal to find missing teenager

Missing 15-year-old Lacey Shutt is known to have links to Weston-super-Mare., Picture Avon and Somerset Constabulary Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Avona and Somerset Constabulary has launched an appeal to find a missing 15-year-old girl who has links to Weston-super-Mare.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lacey Shutt, of Yeovil, was last seen in the town centre at around 9-10pm on March 24 (Sunday).

Lacey also uses the surname Rickman, is described as being white, approximately 4ft 9ins tall and of medium build, with shoulder-length dark brown hair.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset police said: “If you see Lacey, please call 999 and give the call handler the reference number 5219063860.

“If you have information on where she may be, please call 101 and give the same reference number.”