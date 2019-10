'Vulnerable' man found by police

Avon and Somerset Constabulary has found Mark Winterburn. Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

A 'vulnerable' man, Mark Winterburn, has been found after a police search was carried out this afternoon (Wednesday).

Avon and Somerset Constabulary has thanked the public for its support since launching its appeal this afternoon, after Mark, aged 34, was last seen in Burnham-on-Sea yesterday morning (Tuesday).