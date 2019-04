Missing Sarah West found safe and well

Sarah West was last seen in Rooksbridge yesterday (Tuesday). Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A woman who went missing from Weston-super-Mare has been found safe and well.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary launched an appeal yesterday (Wednesday) to find Sarah West, 51, who went missing on March 29.

A police spokesman said: “We’re pleased to confirm that missing Sarah West has been found safe and well.

“We’d like to thank everyone who supported our appeal.”