Family of missing yachtsman notified after body found on Welsh beach

PUBLISHED: 14:59 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:09 04 July 2019

David Moore is being sought by police.

Police

The family of a missing yachtsman have been contacted by police, after the body of a man was discovered on a South Wales beach.

The body was found by South Wales Police on a beach near Ogmore-by-Sea, in the Vale of Glamorgan.

The Egoist Yacht, owned by 43-year-old David Moore from Avonmouth, was found run aground and abandoned near Berrow at about 6.30am, on June 3.

The vessel had last been seen leaving Watchet Marina on the afternoon of June 1.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Constabulary, said the force's enquiries into the man's identity are ongoing.

She said: "The body of a man was found by South Wales Police at about 1.45pm on June 16 near to Ogmore-by-Sea.

"The family of missing yachtsman Mr Moore have been informed.

"Formal identification still has to be carried out."

