Advanced search

Couple despair at lack of support after mob destroys their holiday lodge

PUBLISHED: 11:22 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:54 02 September 2020

The couple's burnt out car, destroyed by mob at their lodge in Ethiopia.

The couple's burnt out car, destroyed by mob at their lodge in Ethiopia.

Archant

A North Somerset couple feels they have been left unsupported by the British Embassy after a mob ransacked and destroyed their holiday lodge and set fire to their car in Ethiopia.

Mike Russell and his Ethiopian wife Selas, who are of Christon, near Banwell, built a lodge in the Ethiopian Rift Valley to help people in the area from 2008-2015.

The project was funded with profits from Mike’s 20-year hobby of growing Christmas trees.

At the end of June, an Oromo singer and political activist was assassinated in Addis Ababa, the Capital of Ethiopia.

This created a wave of rebellion and disturbance within the Oromo region, resulting in a mob moving through the small town of Ziway - now called Batu.

This resulted in all non-Oromo businesses were destroyed including the couple’s lodge which was 166km from Addis Ababa, which was burnt down and looted.

Mike said: “We were doing quite well, it was a paradise, until a mob moved through our small town destroying all non-Oromo businesses and our lodge was destroyed.

“We were left shocked, angry and in despair.

“My wife remained out there and was scared, after her initial call to the British Embassy, there was no contact.

“They knew she was isolated and alone.”

Selas had planned to build a free clinic for the town’s poor; while Mike worked for the UK Tree Aid and Dutch IDH, in planning the reforestation of a degraded area.

Their aim was to improve the environment, provide work to nearby communities which could act as a model to be expanded into other locations.

Selas, who recently returned to the UK, said: “I was told to leave to be safe, but they had no driver and the roads were blocked.

“I witnessed a lot of destruction and saw the mob put my car on fire. The British Embassy could have checked how I was coping, and if I was still there.”

Mike added that he is calling on people’s support to help them start again.

He added: “We are hoping the Federal Government will pay compensation and establish security, allowing us to rebuild, but we cannot be sure of this.

“If we do have the confidence to start again, it would be great if anyone who is interested in helping us could get in contact.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Major improvements to take place on the A370 this week

Wick Road. Picture: Google

Housing development worth £32m gets green light near Weston

A CGI street scene image of Lovell Homes’ Foxglove Meadows housing development.Picture: Lovell Homes

Weston woman raises funds for refugees by eating their staple diet

Charli Knight

Man arrested for two robberies and driving under the influence of drugs

Man arrested for two robberies and driving under the influence of drugs

‘Untouchable’ drug dealer jailed for 11 years

Jailed: Prince Martin-Fullerton.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Major improvements to take place on the A370 this week

Wick Road. Picture: Google

Housing development worth £32m gets green light near Weston

A CGI street scene image of Lovell Homes’ Foxglove Meadows housing development.Picture: Lovell Homes

Weston woman raises funds for refugees by eating their staple diet

Charli Knight

Man arrested for two robberies and driving under the influence of drugs

Man arrested for two robberies and driving under the influence of drugs

‘Untouchable’ drug dealer jailed for 11 years

Jailed: Prince Martin-Fullerton.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Couple despair at lack of support after mob destroys their holiday lodge

The couple's burnt out car, destroyed by mob at their lodge in Ethiopia.

HGV lorries from development cause problems for road users

Entries open for Somerset Business Awards 2021

Pictured at last year’s Somerset Business Awards, from left, are Richard Bugler of main sponsor Albert Goodman, Stephen Henagulph of Somerset Chamber and the 2019 awards’ host, cricketer Peter Trego.

Tennis courts restoration project worth £85k starts next week

Outside the tennis court, the grass is overgrown. Picture: Mellissa Dzinzi

PICTURES: Weekend of protests against climate crisis and Bristol Airport’s expansion appeal

A plane flying over protesters outside Bristol Airport. Picture: Nick Page Hayman