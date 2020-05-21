Advanced search

There With You: Cutting it for NHS fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 16:00 21 May 2020

Gemma can only practice her skills on her son Oscar during lockdown.

Gemma can only practice her skills on her son Oscar during lockdown.

A kind-hearted hairdresser is offering free cuts to Weston and Worle residents in return for a donation to the NHS.

Gemma Lundy, of Weston Village, wants to do something to help frontline workers who are fighting to save lives, so is donating her services to those needing a trim, once lockdown restrictions are lifted, to raise funds.

The creative mother-of-two has set up her own mobile hairdressing business, Cut the BS, named after the postcode area she operates in, and is desperate to get back to work when the Government says she is allowed, even offering to style the locks of healthcare workers free of charge too.

She said: “As I haven’t been able to work since lockdown I thought I would like to give something back to the NHS for the support they provided me with when I needed it and I also want to help my community feel confident about their hair again when I am able.”

Gemma, who specialises in quirky looks and bright colour techniques, has completed barbicide certification, which is recommended by the profession to demonstrate awareness of infection control, and hopes restrictions will be lifted at the end of June or beginning of July.

Anyone interested can donate via www.gofundme.com/f/cutting-it-for-the-nhs and book via the Cut the BS Facebook page.

Six more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Lockdown transition plan revealed for North Somerset

Weston seafront and prom during the early days of lockdown. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Travellers pitch-up at Weston park

Travellers have pitched-up at Clarence Park East in Weston. Picture: Gary Williams

Human bones found on cliff side

Kewstoke Road was closed in both directions after bones were found on the cliff side.

Weston General Hospital staff thank the community for acts of kindness

Staff at Weston General Hospital. Picture: Weston General Hospital

