There With You: Cutting it for NHS fundraiser

Gemma can only practice her skills on her son Oscar during lockdown. Archant

A kind-hearted hairdresser is offering free cuts to Weston and Worle residents in return for a donation to the NHS.

Gemma Lundy, of Weston Village, wants to do something to help frontline workers who are fighting to save lives, so is donating her services to those needing a trim, once lockdown restrictions are lifted, to raise funds.

The creative mother-of-two has set up her own mobile hairdressing business, Cut the BS, named after the postcode area she operates in, and is desperate to get back to work when the Government says she is allowed, even offering to style the locks of healthcare workers free of charge too.

She said: “As I haven’t been able to work since lockdown I thought I would like to give something back to the NHS for the support they provided me with when I needed it and I also want to help my community feel confident about their hair again when I am able.”

Gemma, who specialises in quirky looks and bright colour techniques, has completed barbicide certification, which is recommended by the profession to demonstrate awareness of infection control, and hopes restrictions will be lifted at the end of June or beginning of July.

Anyone interested can donate via www.gofundme.com/f/cutting-it-for-the-nhs and book via the Cut the BS Facebook page.