Mobile police van to be parked across Weston

PCSO Mo will be based around the patch. Picture: PCSO Eliot Green Archant

A mobile police van will be parked in various locations across Weston over the coming weeks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The van will be parked at St John’s car park, in Coleridge Road, on March 25 from 3.30-5.30pm and March 28 and 29 from 9-10.30am.

It will also be based at Uphill boat yard, in Uphill Wharf, on March 25 from 6-8pm and March 28 and 29 from 9-10.30am.

PCSO Eliot Green, of the Bournville One Team, said: “The van is a great way of getting out and about on our beats and gives local people an opportunity to pop in and speak with a member of their beat team.

“This can be about anything from gaining crime prevention advice to providing information and intelligence about things happening that we might not know about.”

The mobile police van will be parked at the following locations:

- St John’s car park, in Coleridge Road. March 25 from 3.30-5.30pm, March 28 and 29 from 1.30-3.30pm, April 11 from 8.30-10.30pm, April 12 from 3.30-5.30pm, April 25 from 11am-1pm.

- Weston Foyer, in St Ives Road. March 25 from 6-8pm and March 28 and 29 from 9-10.30am.

- Byron Park, in Byron Road, on March 25 from 8.30-9.30pm, March 28 from 9-10.30am and March 29 from 9-10.30am.

- Boat yard, in uphill Wharf. March 25 from 6-8pm and March 28 and 29 from 9-10.30am.

- Ottawa Road. April 11 from 3-5pm.

- For All Healthy Living Centre, in Lonsdale Avenue. April 12 from 3.30-5.30pm and April 26 from 12.30-2.30pm.

- Bournville Road at junction with Amberey Road on April 29 from 4-5pm.