Museum railway exhibition goes well despite last minute cancellation

Model railway exhibition at Weston Museum. Railway enthusiast John Montacute (left) with a display about the regions lost local railway stations. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Railway enthusiasts were in their element at a weekend-long exhibition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Model railway exhibition at Weston Museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Model railway exhibition at Weston Museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Museum welcomed the Burnham and District Model Railway Club to the Burlington Street site on Saturday and Sunday to set up and showcase their extensive knowledge of Somerset’s railways.

There were two model railway layouts which caught the eyes of the younger visitors while older guests could reminisce over the region’s lost railway stations with the help of enthusiast John Montacute.

Children were able to put their arts skills to practice and colour in a locomotive train.

The event organisers did the best they could after the main exhibitor at the event, which had been signed up to appear for five months, pulled out on Friday before it opened.

Model railway exhibition at Weston Museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Model railway exhibition at Weston Museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

People were quick to praise the museum for doing what it could on short notice.

History Week returns on Monday for five days.