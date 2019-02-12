Museum railway exhibition goes well despite last minute cancellation
PUBLISHED: 13:00 16 February 2019
Archant
Railway enthusiasts were in their element at a weekend-long exhibition.
Weston Museum welcomed the Burnham and District Model Railway Club to the Burlington Street site on Saturday and Sunday to set up and showcase their extensive knowledge of Somerset’s railways.
There were two model railway layouts which caught the eyes of the younger visitors while older guests could reminisce over the region’s lost railway stations with the help of enthusiast John Montacute.
Children were able to put their arts skills to practice and colour in a locomotive train.
The event organisers did the best they could after the main exhibitor at the event, which had been signed up to appear for five months, pulled out on Friday before it opened.
People were quick to praise the museum for doing what it could on short notice.
History Week returns on Monday for five days.