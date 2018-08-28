Weston runner raises thousands of pounds in Mary’s memory

A Weston man has raised more than £3,000 in memory of Mary Collard.

Ben Mager presenting the cheque to Sue Collard.

Ben Mager, aged 21, took part in the Christmas Cracker last month with his mum, Nicky, and his aunt, Maria, to raise money for the Bone Cancer Research Trust in memory of Mary Collard, who died from the disease in 2012.

Ben and his fellow runners have now presented a cheque for £3,100 to Sue Collard, Mary’s mum.

Ben, who was born eight weeks prematurely, suffers from epilepsy, hydrocephalus and cerebral palsy.

He used the event to fundraise for the charity, as well as raise awareness about epilepsy.

He completed the 10km run in one hour and six minutes and donned a Santa’s hat for the occasion.

Nicky said: “We want to say a massive thank you to everyone who so kindly sponsored Ben for his first run.

“We think it is an amazing total, and this is a massive achievement for Ben.”