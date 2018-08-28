Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Weston runner raises thousands of pounds in Mary’s memory

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 January 2019

Ben Mager with his running team.

Ben Mager with his running team.

Sub

A Weston man has raised more than £3,000 in memory of Mary Collard.

Ben Mager presenting the cheque to Sue Collard.Ben Mager presenting the cheque to Sue Collard.

Ben Mager, aged 21, took part in the Christmas Cracker last month with his mum, Nicky, and his aunt, Maria, to raise money for the Bone Cancer Research Trust in memory of Mary Collard, who died from the disease in 2012.

Ben and his fellow runners have now presented a cheque for £3,100 to Sue Collard, Mary’s mum.

Ben, who was born eight weeks prematurely, suffers from epilepsy, hydrocephalus and cerebral palsy.

He used the event to fundraise for the charity, as well as raise awareness about epilepsy.

He completed the 10km run in one hour and six minutes and donned a Santa’s hat for the occasion.

Nicky said: “We want to say a massive thank you to everyone who so kindly sponsored Ben for his first run.

“We think it is an amazing total, and this is a massive achievement for Ben.”

Most Read

Suspect flees after man ‘stabbed’ outside Weston College

Police are investigating an incident outside Weston College in Weston-super-Mare.

Plans for Weston shop to close six months after it opened

Somerset Re-Loved Furniture owner, Ziggy Vincent, said she loves running a shop.

GP surgery told it must improve after nurse taken on without DBS check

Graham Road Surgery, in Graham Road, Weston, has received a 'requires improvement' CQC rating. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Robbers threaten shop worker with knife

CCTV footage from the raid has been released by police. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Car crashes into and destroys bus shelter in village

A car crashed into a bus shelter this morning. Picture: Wayne Goffey

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston runner raises thousands of pounds in Mary’s memory

Ben Mager with his running team.

Fine for drink-driving mother-of-five who crashed while under the influence

The crash happened in Bournville Road. Picture: Google Maps

Dining out offers in Weston-super-Mare

Bistrot Pierre's camembert starter.

Five things to do in Weston-super-Mare

Weston will play Exmouth at The Recreation Ground this weekend. Picture: Jeremy Long

Hospital doctors attack ideas to scale back A&E

Weston General Hospital and A & E Department.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists