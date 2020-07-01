Eight-year-old raises money for Weston Hospital nurses

Elsie donating �160 to Weston General Hospital. Ross Kilcoyne

The girl was inspired by her mum’s work as an intensive care nurse for Weston General Hospital.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Elsie raised the money by handmaking and selling earrings. Elsie raised the money by handmaking and selling earrings.

An eight-year-old girl from Weston has raised more than £150 for Weston General Hospital by selling handmade earrings.

Entrepreneur Elsie decided to raise the funds for intensive care nurses at the hospital, a job close to home.

Elsie’s dad, Ross, said: “My wife is an intensive care nurse at Weston general so Elsie had seen her mum working extended hours and decided that she wanted to help the nurses get through what was a tiring and emotional period for them.”

She began making the earrings from coloured clay in the design of hearts and strawberries for her sister during the lockdown, this sparked idea of making more so that she could sell them to raise money for the NHS.

Dad Ross also revealed Captain Sir Tom Moore had also inspired his daughter after the army veteren raised more than £33million for NHS workers.

A pair of Elsie’s earrings sell for £2.50, in total she has raised £160.

Weston Hospital’s ward manager has suggested the money will be used to go towards a camera for patients’ video diaries to document their progress.

Elsie was presented with a certificate of thanks outside the hospital, while nurses expressed their gratitude for her generous donation.