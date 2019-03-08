Weston pensioner conned out of cash

'Callous' fraudsters conned an elderly Weston woman out of her money in the latest telephone scam to hit the area.

The 85-year-old victim told a fraudster her PIN number over the phone, after they falsely claimed to be from her bank.

The scammer told the woman her card had been compromised, and they sent a courier to her home to collect the card.

They then used her card at a local bank to withdraw money.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary Detective Inspector, Clement Goodwin, said: "It's hard to imagine the callousness of people who commit offences like this against some of the most vulnerable members in our community.

"I'd like to encourage people to speak to their elderly relatives, friends and neighbours and make them aware of this latest scam.

"Banks will never ask you for your PIN number, or come to your home to collect a bank card.

"If anyone has information which could help our inquiry, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5219251253."

For crime prevention advise on courier fraud, click here.

People can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via the website.

The charity does not take personal details, information cannot be traced, or recorded, and people will not go to court, or have to speak to police, when contacting Crimestoppers.