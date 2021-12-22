Money to help tackle homelessness revealed

More than £575,000 has been allocated to cut homelessness in the district.

North Somerset will receive a total of £578,847 from central government to help cut homelessness, as well as to aid those facing the loss of their home due to domestic violence.

It comes after an extra £117,938 was announced as a 'winter top-up' to this year's Homelessness Prevention Grant.

Weston MP John Penrose welcomed the news.

"Once a person becomes homeless it can be very hard for them to rebuild their lives," he said.

"There are also serious risks to their physical and mental health. So I'm pleased this money is so heavily targeted at prevention, because it helps solve the underlying causes of homelessness if we step in before someone ends up on the streets.”

The money will help deliver local homelessness and rough sleeping strategies - for example, by offering financial support for people to find a new home, providing temporary accommodation, working with landlords to prevent evictions or helping vulnerable households with rent arrears to reduce the risk of them being evicted and becoming homeless.

The total amounts awarded to North Somerset are:

Homelessness Prevention Grant: £562,473

Domestic Abuse Victim Support addition: £16,375

2022/2023 Total: £578,847