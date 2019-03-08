RNLI handed hundreds of pounds from sea anglers

RNLI volunteers accepting the cheque from the Weston Sea Angling Association. Picture: Weston RNLI Weston RNLI

A lifesaving charity has been handed hundreds of pound from a Weston group.

The RNLI was presented with a cheque from the Weston Sea Angling Association for £550 to put towards its lifeboat station appeal.

The association has been supporting the charity for a number of years and donated the proceeds from its annual fishing competition, raffles and sponsorship.

Group chairman Nigel Pepper said: “Being associated with the RNLI reminds our members how important it is to be aware of the strong tides, especially in Weston, which can quickly catch you out.

“We are well aware of the superb work done by the RNLI and are always happy to help.”

Weston RNLI's deputy launching authority, Jenny Williams, said: “This is a very generous donation and we are very grateful to the sea angling association for their continued support in our mission of saving lives at sea.”