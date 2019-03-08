Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

RNLI handed hundreds of pounds from sea anglers

PUBLISHED: 14:00 19 April 2019

RNLI volunteers accepting the cheque from the Weston Sea Angling Association. Picture: Weston RNLI

RNLI volunteers accepting the cheque from the Weston Sea Angling Association. Picture: Weston RNLI

Weston RNLI

A lifesaving charity has been handed hundreds of pound from a Weston group.

The RNLI was presented with a cheque from the Weston Sea Angling Association for £550 to put towards its lifeboat station appeal.

The association has been supporting the charity for a number of years and donated the proceeds from its annual fishing competition, raffles and sponsorship.

Group chairman Nigel Pepper said: “Being associated with the RNLI reminds our members how important it is to be aware of the strong tides, especially in Weston, which can quickly catch you out.

“We are well aware of the superb work done by the RNLI and are always happy to help.”

Weston RNLI's deputy launching authority, Jenny Williams, said: “This is a very generous donation and we are very grateful to the sea angling association for their continued support in our mission of saving lives at sea.”

Most Read

Pub landlords retire and pub temporarily closes

Frank Sparks and Debbie Noon celebrate their retirement. Picture: Trevor Prideaux

Council contractor ‘will redo’ wonky yellow line to combat seafront parking

Wonky yellow lines in Beach Road Sand Bay. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Woman’s ‘life saved’ after being pulled from Weston sea

The rescue was a multi-agency effort.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Extras agency holding open casting call for film and TV projects

An extras angency which has worked on the Star Wars series is holding a casting call this week.

Most Read

Pub landlords retire and pub temporarily closes

Frank Sparks and Debbie Noon celebrate their retirement. Picture: Trevor Prideaux

Council contractor ‘will redo’ wonky yellow line to combat seafront parking

Wonky yellow lines in Beach Road Sand Bay. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Woman’s ‘life saved’ after being pulled from Weston sea

The rescue was a multi-agency effort.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Extras agency holding open casting call for film and TV projects

An extras angency which has worked on the Star Wars series is holding a casting call this week.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Tennis: Last-minute pairing serve up doubles title at Winscombe

Winscombe Tennis Club chairman Suzie Stockwell with trophy winners Elaine Edwards (Woodlands) and Sue Williamson (Bridgwater)

Weston members make mark at Great Welsh Marathon after early border crossing

Weston AC members at the end of the Great Welsh Marathon

St Andrews youngster Sam helps Somerset under-18s to national title in Nottingham

Somerset under-18s celebrate their national title

Weston draw positives from finale at Barnstaple to end campaign in seventh place

Barnstaple took on Weston-super-Mare in the final round of the South West Premier season. Picture: Bob Collins

NHS in Easter A&E warning to patients

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists