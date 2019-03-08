Join Weston Lions’ 50/50 sponsored Brean walk

Weston Lions, John Holland (president), Chris Nelson, Andrew Bryant and Malcolm Timmis with one of the signs they have sponsored at the start point of a charity walk they are organising. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

There is just one month remaining until Weston Lions Club’s inaugural 50/50 sponsored walk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The club is still looking for intrepid volunteers to stomp the path between Royal Sands and Brean.

The family-friendly event covers two or six miles, depending on your preference, giving schools and organisations the opportunity to get more funding for their day-to-day operations.

The scheme was launched by the Lions following the continued success of the seventh year of Go Kids Go! when thousands of pounds were dished out to community groups across the county to spend on new sports kit, equipment and even a camping toilet.

People of all ages have now been invited to join the two walks to raise some money for local causes the Lions support and their own groups.

The 50/50 walk will be held on April 7 and follows the newly-created Brean Down Way.

A Lions spokesman said: “The sponsorship money will be shared; clubs will retain 50 per cent of the total and 50 per cent will go to the Lions club’s charities on a local, national and international scale.

“We have been supporting the local community for 50 years and have distributed in excess of £50,000 a year, including £12,000 through Go Kids Go!”

The ‘fantastic’ opportunity will give people the chance to explore the pathway, which opened on July 7, 2017, to support themselves and other charities.

Lions president John Holland said: “By organising this walk we are providing the opportunity for any groups, clubs, schools, organisations and individuals to raise money and get them out in the fresh air in early spring.

“The Brean Down Way is a gentle pathway with some wonderful views across Somerset, the River Axe and the coastal terrain.”

The Lions will make an additional donation of £100 to the group with the largest number of people walking on the day and to the individual who raises the greatest sum of money.

Registration for individuals is £5 or groups can enter for £10.

Register your organisation with two or more walkers and you can add additional walkers without further cost.

For more information on next month’s walk and to get involved, visit www.wsmlions.co.uk or email andrew.bryant@wsmlions.co.uk