Moonlight Beach Walk to return in September

Published: 11:00 AM July 7, 2021

Fundraisers taking part in the Moonlight Beach Walk for Weston Hospicecare in 2019. - Credit: Archant

Weston Hospicecare's popular Moonlight Beach Walk is returning this September.

The Uphill-based charity has confirmed the event will take place on September 17 to enable people to 'light up the night' in memory of loved ones, and raise money for the vital support the hospice provides.

The Moonlight Beach Walk sees hundreds of ladies gather on Weston seafront at night to walk 5km or 10km along the beach to raise money for the charity, which supports people with life-limiting conditions.

Weston Hospicecare is thrilled to be able to run the event again this year and registration opens this Friday (July 9). The event is being sponsored by the Grand Pier, where the race will start and finish.

Event manager Grace Dibden said: “We are so pleased to be bringing back the Moonlight Beach Walk in September to raise money for our fantastic hospice.

“It promises to be a wonderful event and we cannot wait to see all our amazing ladies there on the night.

“Finally, a huge thanks to our sponsors, the Grand Pier. It has been a really tough year for the hospitality industry so their support is valued even more.”

Some fundraisers walk in memory of a lost loved one, while others take part to enjoy the atmosphere and support friends and family.

The night includes fun warm-ups, sparklers, entertainment, selfie stations, glitter face paints, light-up merchandise, and a complimentary glass of prosecco at the after-party.

Weston Hospicecare will take appropriate measures to ensure public safety on the night, in line with any Covid guidelines at the time.

People can sign up via Weston Hospicecare's website and early bird places are available until July 11. Early bird prices are £15 for adults and £12.50 for children. From July 12, prices will rise to £18.50 for adults and £15 for children.

All participants will receive entry to their chosen route, a Moonlight Beach Walk T-shirt, an in memory candle bag, access to the sparkler station, refreshments along the route (10km route only), and a glass of prosecco.

To register, click here https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/MoonlightBeachWalk2021.