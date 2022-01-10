Police seize up to £500k worth of cannabis at Weston property

Around 800 cannabis plants have been seized by police at a property in Moorland Road, Weston. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man has been arrested and is due to appear in court today (January 10) charged with potentially producing up to £500,000 worth of cannabis in a Weston property.

Robert Hazizolli, 28, of no fixed abode, was charged with producing cannabis and detained in custody pending his appearance at North Somerset Magistrates' Court.

Officers were called to an address in Moorland Road at around 2pm on January 8.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "The property had been rented out and the landlord had attended and found cannabis plants growing inside.

"Around 800 plants were seized from inside the property and the electricity supply had to be made safe."