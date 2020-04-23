Moose Lodge donates vital cash to foodbank

Members of Burnham’s Moose Lodge have donated vital cash and supplies to the Highbridge foodbank.

Members of Burnham's moose lodge donated food to highbridge foodbank Pictures: Burnham Moose Lodge 123

The Moose Ladies’ Circle has contributed £150, while Pete Nicholson of Lodge 123 handed over two cheques from the mens groups, one for £150 from Burnham Lodge 123 and a second of £100 on behalf of Moose Legion 8, which will go towards buying food and other vital supplies for the bank, which has seen demand double since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.

Nicholson said the £400 raised by the group was only a small amount of what the food bank needed, but he hoped it would help and ‘we appreciate all the hard work and dedication of the food bank volunteers’.

Highbridge foodbank volunteer Nick Bashford said: “Our foodbank has never been busier and we can only continue to provide food for local people in financial crisis with the support of our local community.

“We are very grateful for this wonderful donation from members of the local Moose organisation.”

Nicholson said: “I have today delivered just over £100 worth of food to the Highbridge Area Food Bank on behalf of the Ladies Circle and will deliver a further £50 worth next week.

“I also handed over two cheques of £150 and £100 from the Lodge and Legion 8, which was received by foodbank volunteers Nick and Maxine Bashford.

“Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, demand has doubled.

“I was shown around, and the foodbank has a fantastic system set up at the Methodist church in Burnham and are making most of the space whilst the church is closed for normal functions.

“One of their biggest problems at this time is getting the right products to make up the food bags.

“I was asked to pass on their thanks to Moose for our support.”

Moose publicity officer Mike Lang added: “Moose members raise large amounts of money to charities each year and we are glad to help the food bank in this extraordinary time.

“Our organisation is presently on lockdown due to the Covid 19 virus, but the welfare support of our vulnerable members continues online and with due regard to the governmental regulations and recommendations.”